Tom Marquand and PJ McDonald call for 'common ground' in wake of Jim Crowley ban for Hukum ride

Jim Crowley holds up the trophy after Hukum wins the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes
Jim Crowley picked up a 20-day ban for his ride on Hukum in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth StakesCredit: Mark Cranham

Leading jockeys Tom Marquand and PJ McDonald have called on the BHA and the Professional Jockeys Association (PJA) to find some "common ground" over the controversial penalties being handed out for whip infringements. 

It comes after Jim Crowley was suspended for 20 days and fined £10,000 on Tuesday for using his whip three times above the permitted level when winning Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes on Hukum. Rob Hornby, who partnered the runner-up Westover, also received a ban for using the whip once above the permitted level.

Speaking before the suspension was announced, Crowley said he did not believe the severity of his likely punishment fitted the crime and that "not a single jockey in the weighing room" agrees with the rules introduced in March.

Jonathan HardingReporter
Published on 2 August 2023Last updated 14:08, 2 August 2023
