'I think this is his swansong' - Grade 1-winning 12-year-old Not So Sleepy on track for Ebor bid
Not So Sleepy: entered in the Ebor in two weeks' timeCredit: Alan Crowhurst
A spectacular swansong is the dream for connections of popular dual-purpose runner Not So Sleepy as Hughie Morrison eyes a bid at the valuable Ebor with his stable star next Saturday week.
The prolific gelding is a double Grade 1 winner over hurdles but is also a regular on the Flat, with five wins and admirable efforts in big handicaps.
Although the 12-year-old may be nearing the end of his impressive career, Morrison is hopeful he will make the cut to contest one more big target at York in two weeks' time.
