'I love a new challenge and a new country' - Hungary the latest stop on Frankie Dettori's fabulous farewell tour

Frankie Dettori’s retirement world tour will take him to Hungary for the first time when he appears at the Autumn International meeting in Budapest on Saturday.

The rider is part of a contingent from Britain heading to Kincsem Park for its biggest fixture of the year, and will team up with owners Jim and Fitri Hay in the €55,000 Kincsem Stakes over a mile and a half and the Zakarias Aperianov Memorial-Imperial Stakes over a mile.

“I’ve never ridden there before although I did ride Overdose for his Hungarian connections back in the day,” Dettori told the Racing Post on Tuesday. “They have been asking me for years to go over and ride there and as it’s my last year I wanted to go and pay them back.”