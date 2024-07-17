- More
'I just have to keep coming up with the goods' - Galway ambitions for summer sensation Gale Mahler
A trip to Galway's summer festival could be on the cards for exciting novice Gale Mahler after she bids to land a speedy five-timer at Market Rasen's Premier fixture on Saturday.
The five-year-old has enjoyed a stellar campaign to win her last four starts for Adrian Keatley and in-form jockey Henry Brooke, who steered her to success in two May bumpers before an eight-length victory on her hurdling debut last month and another triumph at Uttoxeter three weeks ago.
Her flying start this year has earned her an official rating of 120 and a step into Listed company could be on the horizon should she deliver this weekend in the opening 2m4½f novice hurdle (1.35) at Market Rasen.
