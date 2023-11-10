'I had to cut open the lining of my coat and put the money inside' - the punts that paved the way for Dai Walters' racing obsession

Dai Walters has recalled how two massive punts on his first ever horse in 2001 fuelled an obsession with racing that has since seen him build his own yard, open Britain’s only new turf racecourse in 80 years and own a string of winners at the highest levels.

Walters was speaking to the Racing Post for a powerful interview in Sunday’s newspaper in which he opens up about the helicopter crash that so nearly took his life in November 2022 and the hard-fought recovery that now sees him looking forward to a return at Cheltenham next weekend, when Angels Breath is set to represent him in the Paddy Power Gold Cup .

The self-made plant hire and construction magnate will be hoping for similar luck to that enjoyed by his first horse, Celtic Pride .

"We had a couple of Irish boys working for us and we went out for a meal one night and they said we should have a share in a horse," he said. "We bought a store horse, sent it to Noel Meade and it was great fun.

"I was away on holiday when the horse won on New Year's Day 2001 in Fairyhouse, but when the horse ran next at Navan I went. He won again and I'll always remember putting a couple of grand on him and winning about ten. I had to cut open the lining of my coat and put the money inside. I went down the pub with Noel afterwards and remember him drinking cider with ice. I was afraid I was going to get robbed but we had great fun.

"Eventually we decided to bring the horse over here and fetched him to Jonjo O'Neill. He had one run and then Jonjo said this could be your day in Haydock. He opened up at 14-1, was backed down to 5-1, and I don't think we've ever had a touch like that since. It was a slippery slope after that."

Walters now enjoys taking a punt in the sales ring rather than the betting ring, buying horses in their adolescence when unproven but at a fraction of the price than if he were to wait for them to show their hand in point-to-points, and he took particular pride when Celtic Dino beat far pricier individuals in a bumper at Ascot recently.

"I love buying young horses," he added. "When Celtic Dino won at Ascot a couple of weeks ago I had a buzz. He only cost €32,000 and I've always liked a deal."

