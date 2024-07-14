'I got a lot of pleasure out of it' - William Buick deflects praise to Frankie Dettori after riding 100th major winner

William Buick spoke of how special it was to partner his 100th Group or Grade 1 winner in the July Cup at Newmarket on Saturday and the unenviable task of running down his idol Frankie Dettori.

The typically calm jockey punched the air in delight after Mill Stream battled to success in the feature sprint for Jane Chapple-Hyam, with the win completing a brilliant four-timer after victories aboard Desert Flower, First Conquest and Ancient Truth.

But the centurion admitted it was in part an acknowledgement of an incredible achievement.