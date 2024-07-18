- More
'I can't see past him' - Kieren Fallon provides a firm message on who he expects to prevail in Flat jockeys' championship
Kieren Fallon does not think William Buick can win a third successive jockeys' title, with the six-time champion firm in his belief Oisin Murphy will not be caught after establishing a healthy lead.
The 2019, 2020 and 2021 champion jockey leads this year's standings by 26 winners from the defending champion, with Rossa Ryan and Tom Marquand a further one and four winners behind respectively at the start of racing on Thursday.
Fallon, who won the title in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2003, believes a two-year hiatus from the pinnacle of the weighing room has reinvigorated Murphy's appetite for the slog of sustaining a championship challenge.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- Paddy Power and Sky Bet only offer SP prices on Chepstow's first race as media rights row with Arc continues
- Haydock back racing on Friday having undergone remedial work since Old Newton Cup day abandonment
- Jockey Jordan Williams suspended for six months after positive test for cocaine
- Hong Kong star Vincent Ho back for third stint in Britain from Friday as Mark Johnston hails return
- UK retail revenue down eight per cent as William Hill owner Evoke issues trading update for first half of 2024
- Paddy Power and Sky Bet only offer SP prices on Chepstow's first race as media rights row with Arc continues
- Haydock back racing on Friday having undergone remedial work since Old Newton Cup day abandonment
- Jockey Jordan Williams suspended for six months after positive test for cocaine
- Hong Kong star Vincent Ho back for third stint in Britain from Friday as Mark Johnston hails return
- UK retail revenue down eight per cent as William Hill owner Evoke issues trading update for first half of 2024