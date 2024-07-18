'I can't see past him' - Kieren Fallon provides a firm message on who he expects to prevail in Flat jockeys' championship

Kieren Fallon does not think William Buick can win a third successive jockeys' title, with the six-time champion firm in his belief Oisin Murphy will not be caught after establishing a healthy lead.

The 2019, 2020 and 2021 champion jockey leads this year's standings by 26 winners from the defending champion, with Rossa Ryan and Tom Marquand a further one and four winners behind respectively at the start of racing on Thursday.

Fallon, who won the title in 1997, 1998, 1999, 2001, 2002 and 2003, believes a two-year hiatus from the pinnacle of the weighing room has reinvigorated Murphy's appetite for the slog of sustaining a championship challenge.