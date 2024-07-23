- More
'I can see him running a huge race' - Qatar Racing duo primed for King George challenge
In Qipco's final year as sponsors of Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Qatar Racing team are hoping to sign off in style with Middle Earth and Sunway set to represent the powerful owners in Ascot's midsummer showpiece.
Qatar Racing Ltd is a subsidiary of Qipco Holding – one of the leading private investment companies in Qatar – and represents the racehorse ownership interests of Sheikh Fahad Al Thani and his brothers, led by Qipco chief executive, Sheikh Hamad Al Thani.
Under the Pearl Bloodstock banner, Sheikh Fahad was represented in the 2012 King George when Melbourne Cup hero Dunaden finished sixth and hopes are high that Middle Earth and Sunway can run with distinction on Saturday.
- Lingfield the latest battleground in Flutter-Arc media rights war as trainers call for prize-money agreement
- Lawyer warns Gambling Commission must clamp down on those who 'throw fuel on fire of misinformation' over controversial new survey
- Brian Ellison sweet on Onesmoothoperator's Ebor challenge if rain stays away with Melbourne Cup also on the cards
- Constitution Hill 'has never looked as well' upon return to training - plus Henderson on 'hard to swallow' parts of ITV docuseries
- Passenger 'in good shape' for potential Saturday return at York - but late call to be made with Juddmonte on the horizon
