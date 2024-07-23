Racing Post logo
Britain
premium

'I can see him running a huge race' - Qatar Racing duo primed for King George challenge

Middle Earth is too strong for Chesspiece in the Noel Murless Stakes
Middle Earth: would appreciate a strong pace in Saturday's King GeorgeCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

In Qipco's final year as sponsors of Saturday's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Qatar Racing team are hoping to sign off in style with Middle Earth and Sunway set to represent the powerful owners in Ascot's midsummer showpiece. 

Qatar Racing Ltd is a subsidiary of Qipco Holding – one of the leading private investment companies in Qatar – and represents the racehorse ownership interests of Sheikh Fahad Al Thani and his brothers, led by Qipco chief executive, Sheikh Hamad Al Thani.

Under the Pearl Bloodstock banner, Sheikh Fahad was represented in the 2012 King George when Melbourne Cup hero Dunaden finished sixth and hopes are high that Middle Earth and Sunway can run with distinction on Saturday. 

