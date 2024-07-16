Racing Post logo
Hugo Palmer delighted as Oisin Murphy commits to riding well-fancied and low-weighted Super Sprint hope

It Ain't Two and David Probert win at Carlisle in May
It Ain't Two wins under David Probert at Carlisle in MayCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Trainer Hugo Palmer is looking forward to Saturday's Weatherby's Super Sprint with It Ain't Two, a filly who failed to attract too much attention at Tattersalls last November but has since built the kind of profile which could make a mockery of her 10,000gns valuation.

Under the conditions of the race, that sales figure means It Ain't Two – who chased home Aesterius in the Listed Dragon Stakes on her most recent start – is set to carry a featherweight of 8st 7lb in Newbury's feature 5f contest for juveniles. 

Oisin Murphy was aboard at Sandown and will get down to within a pound of his minimum riding weight of 8st 6lb in order to maintain the partnership, while It Ain't Two is trading as the general 5-1 second favourite.

