'His relationship with Paisley Park was magical' - Aidan Coleman tributes flow in from grateful trainers

Paisley Park's trainer Emma Lavelle hailed Aidan Coleman for playing a crucial part in his "magical" story as a number of the sport's leading figures praised the rider after he was forced to retire on medical grounds.

Coleman and Paisley Park created an epic Cheltenham Festival moment, when landing the 2019 Stayers' Hurdle and, just 30 minutes on from Frodon and Bryony Frost winning the Ryanair, it completed a golden hour at the meeting.

The association began only at the start of Paisley Park's festival-winning season, when Coleman guided him to a handicap hurdle victory at Aintree in October. Two months later he gave the decorated rider his top-level breakthrough in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot.

Lavelle said: "Aidan has ridden for us consistently throughout and his relationship with Paisley Park was magical for all of us. He's been a massive part of the team for a long time and it's sad he's had to retire this way, but also it's good he's got to walk away from what happened.

Emma Lavelle and Aidan Coleman: enjoyed plenty of great days with Paisley Park Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"We've had some great times to celebrate and he's been such a good guy all the way through. I think he'll do well in anything he turns his hand to.

"I suppose it's rather nice he and Paisley retired within a month of each other. It's been a great journey for all of us. We all had that perfect season and it's extraordinary it was Aidan's first Grade 1; for him it was the catalyst for lots of Grade 1s after."

Coleman's first major job was as stable jockey to Venetia Williams, a role he held for almost seven years. The pair combined for Cheltenham Festival success and victory in the Welsh Grand National in 2014 with Emperor's Choice .

Williams said: "We shared a lot of fantastic days and it was great. He joined me after having only a few rides under rules and went on to be champion conditional. He was an outstanding rider and we enjoyed many fantastic days on the racecourse and at home."

Aidan Coleman: rode more than 300 winners for Venetia Williams Credit: Harry Trump / Getty Images

Coleman became Olly Murphy's first retained rider in October 2020 and the duo combined for more than 100 winners across two years.

Murphy said: "He was a hugely talented rider and was great to have around the place. He had a fantastic career, but it's a shame it's been cut short by injury.

"We had some great days, he rode me some great winners and we had a good association. I wish him all the best for the future. He's a bright lad and I'm sure he'll be successful with what he does next."

Coleman was also an ever-present during Anthony Honeyball's burgeoning training career. Honeyball nominated success in a 25-runner handicap hurdle at the Punchestown festival last season with Kilbeg King as their highlight.

He said: "I always loved the way he rode – very stylish, balanced and articulate – and he's very switched on and bright. He's a proper professional.

"Aidan has given us some great days, but in the background he's done a lot. He's helped with campaigning horses too; it was him that said all along Sam Brown didn't need heavy ground, and as time has gone by his best performance came on better ground in the handicap at Aintree. He's been great for us."

