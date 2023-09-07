'He's highly unlikely to run' - Spycatcher set to miss Sprint Cup despite being declared for Haydock Group 1

Spycatcher was on Thursday described as "highly unlikely" to take on odds-on favourite Shaquille in Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35) despite featuring in a maximum field of 17 declared for the Group 1 contest.

Connections left Spycatcher in the race, for which he was priced up as second favourite with most firms around the 11-1 mark, and are set to make a late call on his participation, but hopes are fading with dry and warm weather in the forecast at Haydock.

"He's highly unlikely to run, sadly," said Harry Herbert, managing director of Highclere Thoroughbred Racing. "We had to declare him in case the thunderstorms forecast up there on Sunday come early as it's happened so many times in the past, taking horses out only to watch the rain come pouring down.

"We've left him in, but he'd only run if it was genuinely good ground or easier. I think we'll leave it to on the day, but he will absolutely not run if there's any hint of faster than good."

The Karl Burke-trained five-year-old, who was beaten a short head in the Prix Maurice de Gheest last time, has overcome serious physical issues to produce his best this season, including winning a Group 3 at Deauville in July.

"He was nearly retired this time last year as he had lameness issues and bad bone bruising but Duncan Moir, the vet, set out a plan for him and it worked," said Herbert. "Karl got him back and couldn't believe how well he was moving."

"He's a grand horse who loves his racing and has been as sound as a bell, but having come this far the last thing we wanted to do is take a punt on him.

"It's a shame as he's in the form of his life and this was always the target. If he doesn't run on Saturday, we'll head to the Sprint on Champions Day."

Haydock: conditions are expected to quicken Credit: John Grossick

Haydock raced on ground described as good on Thursday and conditions are expected to quicken for Saturday.

Clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said: "We put down 3mm of water on Wednesday but we're not going to water further. It's going to dry very slowly and we're probably going to get to something like good, good to firm in places."

Highclere have back-up in a race they won 25 years ago with Tamarisk , having supplemented the George Boughey-trained Believing at a cost of £20,000 on Monday.

The three-year-old steps up to the highest level for the first time on the back of winning a fillies' Listed race at Pontefract last month.

"She's in great form and improving at a rate of knots," said Herbert. "The favourite is clear on ratings, but she's close enough to the others and the average winning mark of the race.

"It was a good performance at Pontefract last time and I know that was Listed versus Group 1 status, but she's also won a Group 3 this year and if she was to finish in the first four that would increase her value anyway."

Kinross was not declared for the race, with trainer Ralph Beckett and owner Marc Chan relying on Lezoo instead, and the Richard Hannon-trained Happy Romance was placed as a reserve.

Betfair Sprint Cup (3.35 Saturday, Haydock)

Betfair: 4-5 Shaquille, 10 Spycatcher, Sacred, 11 Mill Stream, 12 Regional, Lezoo, Saint Lawrence, 16 Believing, 20 bar

