He's going in the jungle! Frankie Dettori officially confirmed for ITV's I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!

Frankie Dettori will finally enter the jungle after it was officially revealed on Wednesday night that he will be a late arrival in this year's edition of I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!

The world's most recognisable jockey, who last month reversed his decision to retire this year and will instead relocate to California to continue his riding career, had long been rumoured to be a participant in ITV's famous reality show.

He will be one of two late additions, coming in alongside former world champion boxer Tony Bellew. Two contestants routinely arrive several days into the TV series, which began in Australia on Sunday.

He and Bellew will join ten fellow contestants already in the jungle, including politician Nigel Farage, former JLS singer Marvin Humes and This Morning host Josie Gibson.

Dettori will take part in a series of upcoming challenges, in which he will captain a team featuring five of his campmates.

Speaking during his introduction, Dettori said: "My strengths are that I'm a fighter, but I can be quite moody sometimes when I lose, and I don't know what kind of Frankie will come out in this. I feel sorry for my campmates that I'll be arriving full of energy while they're hungry, so I hope I give them some energy when I turn up!

"I've been riding for years in front of thousands of people, but this is going to be my biggest challenge."

Dettori is the second racing personality to take part in I'm A Celebrity, after Willie Carson finished fifth in the 2011 edition.

Newmarket MP and former health secretary Matt Hancock was a controversial late entry last year.

Dettori is 13-2 with Sky Bet to win the show, with Gibson the 15-8 favourite ahead of Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, who is a 3-1 chance.

