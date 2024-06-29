FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Britain
premium
'He's definitely the best I've sat on' - Tom Eaves confident of July Cup success with Inisherin
Inisherin and Tom Eaves winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann
Tom Eaves has ridden some fantastic sprinters during his long career but is convinced last week's Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin is the best of the lot.
Every one of the jockey's five Group 1 victories have come on sprinters and confidence is high Inisherin can maintain that sequence in the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on July 13.
Eaves, who ended a 16-year wait for a second Royal Ascot success when Inisherin cruised home in the Commonwealth Cup, believes the sky's the limit for the Kevin Ryan-trained colt.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
Copy
more inBritain
- 'Both are Sussex-bound' - Rosallion and Haatem to clash again as Hannon eyes Goodwood Group 1 for his pair
- Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win
- 'He was a copper!' - Sir Mark Prescott, a timid driver and a run-in with the law
- Sir Mark Prescott's great handicap coups: four of the best for the master of Heath House
- John Ryan praises Nottingham staff as 'yard pet' Harry With Style suffers fatal injury after unseating rider in charity race
more inBritain
- 'Both are Sussex-bound' - Rosallion and Haatem to clash again as Hannon eyes Goodwood Group 1 for his pair
- Football-mad Bell looking to July festival as potentially smart juvenile moves forward from debut win
- 'He was a copper!' - Sir Mark Prescott, a timid driver and a run-in with the law
- Sir Mark Prescott's great handicap coups: four of the best for the master of Heath House
- John Ryan praises Nottingham staff as 'yard pet' Harry With Style suffers fatal injury after unseating rider in charity race