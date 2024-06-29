Racing Post logo
'He's definitely the best I've sat on' - Tom Eaves confident of July Cup success with Inisherin

Inisherin and Tom Eaves wins the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot
Inisherin and Tom Eaves winning the Commonwealth Cup at Royal AscotCredit: Patrick McCann

Tom Eaves has ridden some fantastic sprinters during his long career but is convinced last week's Commonwealth Cup winner Inisherin is the best of the lot.

Every one of the jockey's five Group 1 victories have come on sprinters and confidence is high Inisherin can maintain that sequence in the My Pension Expert July Cup at Newmarket on July 13.

Eaves, who ended a 16-year wait for a second Royal Ascot success when Inisherin cruised home in the Commonwealth Cup, believes the sky's the limit for the Kevin Ryan-trained colt.

