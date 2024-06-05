Racing Post logo
'He's been outstanding during one of the most turbulent periods' - reaction to outgoing Jockey Club chief Nevin Truesdale

Nevin Truesdale: will leave his post as Jockey Club chief executive later this year
Nevin Truesdale: will leave his post as Jockey Club chief executive this yearCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nevin Truesdale’s leadership during a challenging period for racing has been praised by the sport’s powerbrokers after it was announced on Wednesday he would be stepping down as chief executive of the Jockey Club at the end of the year.

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington described Truesdale as a "vital and powerful advocate" for racing. She said: "Nevin has been an outstanding chief executive of the Jockey Club during one of the most turbulent periods in the sport’s history. From Covid to a cost-of-living crisis and the challenge of dealing with animal rights’ protests last year, he has shown brave leadership.

"Nevin played a leading role in supporting levy negotiations over the past year and has been an invaluable contributor to commercial committee discussions on the industry strategy to deliver a more prosperous and more sustainable future for British racing.

Bill BarberIndustry editor
Liam HeaddReporter

