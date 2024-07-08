- More
'He’s a very exciting and young jockey' - Billy Loughnane snapped up by Charlie Hills for July Cup ride
Charlie Hills has eyes on more Group 1 success this season in Saturday’s July Cup Stakes at Newmarket and will call on the services of Billy Loughnane to partner either Khaadem or Mitbaahy in the absence of suspended Jamie Spencer.
Spencer will miss the three-day July Cup meeting after receiving an eight-day suspension when found to have used his whip once above the permitted level and in the incorrect place on Neski Sherelski in the King George V Stakes last month.
Hills said Loughnane, who steered Cicero's Gift to success for the yard in the Coral Challenge at Sandown last weekend, would ride one of his two runners in the £600,000 race at Newmarket.
