Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:40 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:40 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

'He’s a very exciting and young jockey' - Billy Loughnane snapped up by Charlie Hills for July Cup ride

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: A happy Billy Loughnane at Wolverhampton Racecourse on January 09, 2023 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Billy Loughnane: will ride for Charlie Hills in the July Cup on SaturdayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Charlie Hills has eyes on more Group 1 success this season in Saturday’s July Cup Stakes at Newmarket and will call on the services of Billy Loughnane to partner either Khaadem or Mitbaahy in the absence of suspended Jamie Spencer.

Spencer will miss the three-day July Cup meeting after receiving an eight-day suspension when found to have used his whip once above the permitted level and in the incorrect place on Neski Sherelski in the King George V Stakes last month.

Hills said Loughnane, who steered Cicero's Gift to success for the yard in the Coral Challenge at Sandown last weekend, would ride one of his two runners in the £600,000 race at Newmarket. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Reporter

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain