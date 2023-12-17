Jamie Moore faces three more weeks in neck brace after Lingfield fall

Almost a month on from sustaining the latest additions to a career catalogue of injuries in a fall at Lingfield, Jamie Moore is described as being "as good as he can be" by father Gary.

Moore suffered from a stable fracture of his T7 vertebra and also broke two ribs and his nose when coming down on Mi Sueno on November 21.

Gary Moore said: "It’s been three weeks. He’s still in a neck brace, which he’s got on for another three weeks. If he didn’t have a neck brace on, you wouldn’t know there’s too much wrong with him. He’s as good as he can be."

The champion conditional of 2003-4 has endured more than his share of rehab down the years, ever since fracturing two vertebrae as a 19-year-old when unseated at Newton Abbot in July 2004.

In November 2020 Moore completed a remarkably swift return to the saddle just three months after breaking his back and his sternum at Fontwell, an injury which coincided with his wife Lucie undergoing cancer treatment.

Returning to action in half the time usually associated with such injuries, Moore credited the rehab facilities at the Injured Jockeys Fund's Sir Peter O'Sullevan House in Newmarket, as well as the backing of Chanelle McCoy's health company.

Before the Lingfield spill his most recent spell on the sidelines came in February after being concussed in another fall at Fontwell.

Moore was discharged from Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton the same week as the Lingfield fall but is not able to roam too far from home at present.

Jamie and Gary Moore with stable favourite Goshen Credit: Mark Cranham

"He sees a specialist every Monday to keep an eye on everything but he’s walking about the yard," said Gary Moore. "That’s as much as he can do, he can’t drive so he’s very limited in what he can do."

Jamie Moore will turn 39 in January but Gary expects his son to once again push himself to return to the saddle as soon as he can begin serious rehabilitation.

"Knowing Jamie he’ll want to be back as quickly as possible," he said. "Hopefully he’s getting a little bit older and a little bit wiser so he might give it a little more time. As long as the powers that be allow it I expect him to carry on, but that’ll be in his hands."

Moore's younger brother Josh was forced to announce his retirement from the saddle in January this year, nine months on from a fall at Haydock in which his mount, Gleno, rolled on him.

He suffered a broken leg and ribs, a punctured lung and lower back damage, and was placed in a coma for several weeks after being diagnosed with a life-threatening infection.

Read this next:

