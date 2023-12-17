AP McCoy and Ryan Moore go head-to-head in aid of the Injured Jockeys Fund

Injured Jockeys Fund president Sir Anthony McCoy and reigning Longines World's Best Jockey Ryan Moore will captain two teams of riders in a special showjumping event on Monday evening at the London International Horse Show.

The Markel Jockeys Jumping class will pit two teams of racing stars against one another in a bid to raise money for the IJF, with McCoy keen to repeat his effort from 12 months ago, when recording one of the fastest times of the night aboard his daughter's pony.

McCoy's team is set to feature former champion jockey on the Flat Jim Crowley, Kielan Woods, Lilly Pinchin and Harry Cobden, though Paul Nicholls' stable number one confesses: "I've never showjumped in my life."

Harry Skelton will be hoping to dust off the aeroplane celebration at the London International Horse Show

Moore can call on a similarly stellar line-up, namely the recently retired Tom Scudamore – now a trustee of the IJF – Joanna Mason, Sam Twiston-Davies and Harry Skelton, a man well and truly bred for the job as the son of Olympic gold medallist Nick Skelton.

An IJF fundraiser for Graham Lee , who suffered a spinal injury following a fall at Newcastle last month, has raised more than £175,000 and McCoy said: "It’s been a tough few months for us at the Injured Jockeys Fund so nights like this – while being great fun – are more important than ever. We thank everyone for supporting us and hope we put on a good show."

The Markel Jockeys Jumping, scheduled for 6.05-6.35pm, can be watched on the BBC red button (Sky channel 981).

