'He'll give a good account of himself' - Conor Rabbitt out to boost his impressive Kelso strike-rate

Conditional Conor Rabbitt has a formidable record at Kelso and he bids to continue that with two rides at the Scottish track this evening.

The 5lb claimer is operating at a 36 per cent strike-rate at the course, with four victories from 11 rides. His main hope comes in the concluding 2m5f handicap hurdle (7.05 ) aboard the Maurice Barnes-trained Balkalin .

The 11-year-old has won two of his four starts at Kelso, including over course and distance in May, but must bounce back to form. He has failed to trouble the judge in four starts since his last success and was pulled up at Hexham six days ago.

"He's in good fettle and is a lovely horse," the trainer's wife Anne said. "He's a beast and we've managed to do well with him at his age. He only ran at Hexham last time as there was nowhere else to go, and he didn't manage the hills very well.

"Conor knows him well so we're halfway there to winning already! We know he likes the track and he'll give a good account of himself."

Spotlight comment

Appeared to have a bit left in the tank when scoring off 3lb lower over C&D (good to soft) in May but not much has gone to plan since and pulled up after racing too freely at Hexham on Wednesday; comes with risk.

Balkalin 19:05 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Conor Rabbitt (5lb) Tnr: Maurice Barnes

Rabbitt and Barnes team up in the 2m maiden hurdle (5.00 ) with outsider Swashbuckler , who was beaten 78 lengths on his first start for the yard at Cartmel last month.

The rider is only four winners shy of equalling last season's tally of 11 victories, having already picked up more rides than last campaign, and Anne Barnes is full of praise for his talents in the saddle.

"He's done well for us and we like him, so we want to give him more and more opportunities," she added. "He was second on Saint Arvans yesterday for us at Perth and he seems to get on really well with our horses."

Trainer David Jeffreys has a strong record at Kelso and he is represented in the 2m5f handicap hurdle with veteran Ayr Of Elegance .

Jeffreys operates at a 21 per cent strike-rate at the track and saddles the 11-year-old, who was victorious at Newton Abbot earlier in the summer but has been well beaten in two starts since.

Read more . . .

Robbie Wilders starts with a bang and a 3-1 winner - find out the rest of his Tuesday selections

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.