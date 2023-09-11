The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Chives (4.05 Worcester)

Nico de Boinville gets reacquainted with this nine-year-old for the first time since winning aboard Nicky Henderson’s runner in September 2021. That was part of a run of four wins in five outings, the last victory coming after a 387-day break, so this latest spell of 193 days away from the track shouldn’t be an issue. The fact the stable are persevering after two disappointing runs is interesting and, if back to his best, Chives can return to winning ways.

Never Ending (4.35 Leicester)

Looked a surefire future winner when coming from way off the pace over a mile at Newmarket in April behind subsequent Listed-placed runner Silver Lady, and duly obliged over the same trip at Goodwood next time, both times looking like further would suit. Has finished fifth twice since that win, latterly on arguably unsuitable heavy ground at Goodwood over ten furlongs. She is worth another chance on better ground over the same trip.

Fusain (6.05 Kelso)

Has won two novice chases on good ground since being sent over fences and ran creditably when attempting to make all in a Class 3 handicap at Perth when last seen in April. That race may have come a bit quick, having been only 11 days after he didn't see which way Jonbon went in the Grade 1 Maghull Chase at Aintree, and he is taken to defy top weight now he is dropped into a Class 4 handicap.

Read more . . .

'He must go close' - our Tuesday man Robbie Wilders is back with four fancies

Tuesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.