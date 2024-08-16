'He was beyond compare' - racing comes together to pay tribute to Howard Wright

Heavyweights from across the racing world have paid tribute to Racing Post founding member Howard Wright following his death on Friday .

Mike Dillon, the former Ladbrokes PR director, said: "I wish I had the reputation in the game he had, he was beyond compare. What a lovely man. I went up in his estimations when I put forward a proposal for Ladbrokes to sponsor the St Leger because he was passionate about all things Doncaster.

"We were trying to get the race going again and I know he had a great sense of pride when Camelot was going for the Triple Crown and the place was sold out, because it was back to its former glories. Everyone said it wouldn't be attempted again, but he knew if the right horse came along they would because tradition matters so much in racing. And how right he was."

He added: "He was a great role model for anyone who wanted a career in racing, his passion shone through and you couldn't go anywhere without bumping into him. Whether it was the Asian Racing Conference or Arc day, he was welcome anywhere because he was a byword for confidentiality and trust. He lived his life the right way.

"I'm very saddened, that's two great men of the turf gone so soon. It was only Jon Thomson's funeral earlier this week and now Howard. I'm only proud to say I knew him and had such a great relationship with him. It's one of the features of my career in racing that I could call Howard a friend."

Mark Spincer, group operations director at Arena Racing Company (Arc) and formerly executive director of Doncaster, said: "Howard was an ever-present throughout my time at Doncaster. He was a friend, a confidant and a person you could discuss the silly and the serious with.

"He's hugely important to Donny and we all know he loved the Leger more than anyone. It was his favourite race and I know he didn't miss one from being a very small child right the way through to last year. Somehow, someway, he managed to get himself there, even in the Covid year. Not even Covid could keep Howard from watching the St Leger in person!

"He gave a lot of his time to Doncaster. He was the president of the annual members' committee, a huge fan of Donny Rovers and when he was there his presence was always felt as there's not a nicer man you could meet."

BHA chief executive Julie Harrington said: “On behalf of everyone at the BHA, I extend condolences to the family and friends of Howard Wright.

"Howard was a giant of the racing press room and his influence on the racing media as we know it today cannot be overstated. Through his work he brought our sport, one he cared about so passionately, to fans across Britain and the world and created a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

"I have known Howard for more than 20 years, stretching back to my time at Uttoxeter and am deeply saddened to learn of his passing. I know that many of my colleagues feel the same way today. Through his work with the British Horseracing Development Programme, for example, he inspired and nurtured the young talent of people who are now working all across our industry. For that, so many will forever be grateful."