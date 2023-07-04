'He was a great character' - David Pipe pays tribute after popular Clarence House winner Tamarinbleu dies aged 23

David Pipe has paid tribute after his stable stalwart Tamarinbleu died at the age of 23.

He ran in the colours of the Arthur White Partnership and won eight times in a ten-year career, including at Grade 1 level in the Clarence House Chase in 2008.

That day under Tom Scudamore he made all to beat odds-on favourite Twist Magic in the first year the race was not run as a handicap.

Tamarinbleu won the Perth Gold Cup and December Gold Cup at Cheltenham that season and struck in a veterans' handicap chase at Haydock at the age of 11, three years on from his top-level heroics.

He finished second in the Betfair Chase at Haydock in 2008 and Wetherby’s Charlie Hall in 2009 and won the valuable Ladbroke Handicap Hurdle when trained by Pipe's father Martin in 2005.

He was trained at Pond House for all of his career and after retirement from racing in 2013, he was looked after by Pipe’s former head lad Dennis Dummett and partner Norma.

David Pipe said on Monday: “He was a great character and a great racehorse who competed at the top level for a while. He gave his owners some fantastic days out and raced for ten years before he had a great retirement.

“I’d say his best performance would have to be the Victor Chandler Chase at Ascot, he was really good that day. It was only two miles and a furlong that day but Tom Scudamore gave him a great ride to make sure it was more of a staying race.”

Tamarinbleu raced 44 times in total and won £440,264 in prize-money.

