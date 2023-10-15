'He loved it' - Grand National hero Corach Rambler pleases team on Ayr awayday with planned return this month

Grand National winner Corach Rambler came through a key workout at Ayr on Friday in preparation for his planned return at Kelso this month.

His trainer Lucinda Russell, who is operating at a 22 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight after Choose A Copper's impressive win at Hexham on Saturday, revealed she sent her dual Cheltenham Festival winner for an awayday as he gears up for his reappearance.

The nine-year-old is pencilled in to run in the 3m2f Edinburgh Gin Chase on October 28, and is a best-priced 20-1 favourite with bet365 and William Hill to repeat his famous success at Aintree in April.

"He went to Ayr on Friday for a racecourse gallop and loved it," said Russell. "It was interesting because we weren’t sure whether he’d be anxious going racing again after running in a big race like the National, but he was just happy and relaxed.

"It’s good to get him back and give him a gallop. He’ll probably go to Kelso and then we’ll see how he gets on."

Ahoy Senor: set to return again in the Charlie Hall Chase Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Kinross trainer provided a positive update on her dual Grade 1 winner Ahoy Senor , who is on track for the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on November 4. He was sent off the 11-10 favourite for the Grade 2 last year but trailed in last, before going on to win the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January.

"Ahoy Senor is looking fantastic," said Russell. "He’s been working very hard at home, so that’s good, and he’s got Wetherby as his target."

As well as an impressive string of horses for the jumps season, Russell has more personnel on her team having joined forces with Michael Scudamore, her partner Peter's son, in the summer.

Scudamore's brother Tom retired from race-riding last season and will form a key part of the restructured team having been handed the keys to his brother's Herefordshire base, which will operate as a satellite and pre-training yard for his family's burgeoning operation.

