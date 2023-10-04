'He looks like a proper hurdler' - can this £200,000 purchase enhance his trainer's flying form on hurdling debut?

The jumps season proper is just days away and Olly Murphy's stable is in rude health, with the trainer having saddled four winners from his last six runners.

Indeed, his last two runners have both been successful, most recently his sole representative on Tuesday, Butch, who romped home by 13 lengths in a novice hurdle at Southwell.

Murphy looks to continue his flying form with Act Of Authority, who he sends on the near 200-mile round trip from his Warwickshire base to Bangor (5.05), where the trainer is operating at a 19 per cent strike-rate in the last five seasons.

Bought for £200,000 at the Goffs Aintree sale in April last year after winning an Irish point by two lengths, the son of Authorized was sent off the 5-4 favourite for a Musselburgh bumper in January but was bested by the Nicky Richards-trained Florida Dreams.

That form took a serious boost when the winner went on to win the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree's Grand National meeting, and while Act Of Authority also finished second in his next bumper, the winner went in again on his next start.

His main market rival for his hurdling debut is the Donald McCain-trained Dino Bellagio, who won two bumpers either side of flopping in a Listed event at Cheltenham. He was beaten a long way by Florida Dreams at Aintree, though, much further than that same rival beat Act Of Authority.

"He's in good form and he's been schooling well," Murphy said. "He had some decent bumper form last year and I'd like to think he's one to look forward to for the season.

"Donald McCain's horse could be hard to beat after winning two bumpers, but he looks very well in himself, jumps well, and he's a sharp horse who will improve for having an obstacle in front of him. He looks like a proper hurdler."

Spotlight comment

Bought for £200,000 after winning an Irish point; second in two bumpers at the start of this year (behind a subsequent winner each time); likely to be seen in a much better light now hurdling

Act Of Authority 17:05 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

