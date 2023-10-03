'He's going to be a lovely staying chaser' - Olly Murphy delighted after Butch scoots home by 13 lengths

Olly Murphy is already relishing the prospect of sending Butch over fences after the six-year-old sauntered clear to win the 3m½f novice hurdle by 13 lengths.

Narrowly denied in a 2m5½f Wetherby handicap last time, Butch seemed to appreciate the extra distance back in novice company, making all and drawing clear after the last to win easily under Sean Bowen.

"It was a good performance and a nice starting point to the season," Murphy said. "We've always liked him and it's great to get a little bit more experience into him before he loses his novice status.

"He's looked better the further he's gone. He stayed well on this first try over three miles and he's out of a real proper staying chaser pedigree. He's going to be a lovely staying chaser in time and he's one to hopefully look forward to as he'll handle proper winter conditions as well.

"We'll see what the handicapper does and then make a plan, but we'll get one more run in a nice novice hurdle somewhere and see what's what, and I'd imagine he'll go novice chasing."

The victory completed a double for Bowen, who guided the Paul Robson-trained Magic Mike to a first win over fences in the opening 2m handicap chase. Robson also doubled up when Haveyougotmymoney took the 3m½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle under Dylan Johnston.

Sublime Skeltons

Harry and Dan Skelton are the leading jockey and trainer at the Nottinghamshire venue over the last five seasons and they teamed up to score with their only runner on the card.

Snipe

