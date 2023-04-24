'He filled our world with love and we'll never forget him' - Lucinda Russell leads Mighty Thunder tributes

Mighty Thunder has been remembered for his kindness and bravery after the 2021 Scottish Grand National winner died on Saturday.

The ten-year-old, owned by Colin and Nicola Drysdale, collapsed in the stable area after unseating his rider in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr. The cause of his death was found to be an aneurysm.

Lucinda Russell, who claimed a second victory in the Grand National at Aintree this month with Corach Rambler, said she and her team at Arlary House Stables “were all devastated to lose” Mighty Thunder, a horse the trainer said was “loved from the minute he walked into the yard seven years ago”.

Writing on Facebook, Russell said: “Having unseated Patrick [Wadge] in the Scottish National, Mighty was caught and returned to the stables looking fine. Unfortunately, he then suffered from an aneurysm, a hole in an artery, and died in the stable area. Both Hannah [Wilson], his devoted groom, and Nicola and Colin, his owners, were with him and the whole event was handled with care and compassion by the vets.

“Losing any horse is hard, but it is excruciatingly painful to lose one who was loved from the minute that he walked into the yard seven years ago and who took us all on such a journey.

“Mighty lived the life of an athlete; he was fed well, exercised carefully and allowed to be a horse in the field and in the stable. He knew he was adored and goes down in history with his brave wins. He filled our world with love and we will never forget him.”

Lucinda Russell: trainer of Mighty Thunder Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Purchased as an unraced three-year-old, Mighty Thunder was successful on his racecourse debut in a bumper at Perth in June 2017 before progressing to record victories over hurdles and in novice chases.

However, it was when Mighty Thunder was stepped up to marathon distances in early 2021 he truly flourished. He first landed the Edinburgh National before finishing a close second in the Midlands Grand National to Time To Get Up. A month later, Mighty Thunder gained his biggest success when capturing the Scottish Grand National at Ayr under jockey Tom Scudamore.

Speaking after that victory, Russell said: "That was amazing. I know I've won the Grand National, but I've always wanted to win the Scottish National and this is a dream come true again.”

In total, Mighty Thunder raced 37 times during which he recorded eight wins and nine places. He collected £182,528 in win and place prize-money.