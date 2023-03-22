'He did a fantastic piece of serious work' - Jack Channon has handicapper primed for Lincoln

Jack Channon hopes can be the springboard to a successful season as he gears up for his first turf campaign since taking over the licence from his dad.

Mick Channon's final big winner was Majestic in last season's Cambridgeshire and provided he makes the cut for the Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster on April 1, the five-year-old could give his son Jack the opportunity to make a big-race statement of his own.

"He's wintered really well, we're really happy with the way he's trained throughout the winter and into the spring," said Channon. "He looks to have improved mentally and physically, you can almost treat last year as his two-year-old campaign.

"He had issues at three and didn't run until he was four – this is the first clean run we've had with him at the start of a year. He did a fantastic piece of serious work on Tuesday morning and he's ready to rock and roll. We'll slow roll him into next Saturday and hopefully he'll get in as we're raring to go."

Channon will not be setting any targets for his first season in charge but knows how significant winning the Lincoln would be.

"It would be a massive achievement by the whole team here at West Ilsley," he said. "The team hasn't really changed from year to year and it would be a back-to-back performance even with the name on the licence changing. For me, it would be a great springboard in my first year and quite the statement."

Majestic: won last season's Cambridgeshire and would be a key player in the Lincoln Credit: Edward Whitaker

Channon has posted four winners from 28 runners since he took over the licence, with a further 11 finishing in the top three, and has plenty of "promising younger horses" to look forward to for the turf season.

Although the name on the licence has changed, Mick is still an integral part of the team and has been an immeasurable help to Jack, who has been spurred on by the daily presence of his dad around the yard.

"Mick's been brilliant, he hasn't missed a day and is still working away," he said. "We're still working together like we've always done but he's given me more rein to pick and choose the individual things I want to do.

"The whole business side has been left to me, which is another headache, but something I'm relishing. It's just great to have his experience with me."

Taking over his father's legacy has not fazed Jack, who is relishing the pressure and hopes it can mould him into a successful part of the sport.

"Mick doesn't put any pressure on me, he's all encouragement," he added. "Anyone in a sports position has to put a certain amount of pressure on themselves to improve and be successful. If you don't put that sort of pressure on yourself then you'll never make it."

Read more . . .

Sign up to receive , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.