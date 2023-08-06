Haydock passes inspection for Sunday Series card but Carlisle off on Monday

Haydock's Sunday Series card will take place after the track passed an early inspection following a deluge on Saturday.

A wet day forced the abandonment of the final races at Glorious Goodwood on Saturday while 8mm of rainfall was recorded in Lancashire putting the fixture at risk with further rain in the forecast.

The track's clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright said it was "impossible to predict" what would happen but the track has been deemed raceable and will cope with anticipated showers throughout the day.

All seven races in Sunday's Flat card will be shown live on ITV4 and is worth £200,000 in prize-money. It is part of the Sunday Series, a collaboration between ITV, Racecourse Media Group and Sky Bet, which puts competitive racing in a Sunday twilight slot during the summer.

Tellwright said: "It's great news, we're dry and good to go. We might get the occasional shower but nothing more than that. We've had less than the forecast suggested we might so on that basis we've survived."

The field sizes have been impacted by the weather with no race attracting a maximum field and just five runners declared for the 6f maiden stakes.

Tellwright added: "It's a nice card but we've suffered a bit because of the weather. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, Monday's card at Carlisle has been abandoned due to unsafe ground. The track was hit with 21mm of rain last week.

