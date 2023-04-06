Harry Davies gives an emotional address at the funeral of his father Stephen

Young Flat jockey Harry Davies gave an emotional address at the funeral of his father and former champion apprentice Stephen at the Cardiff and Vale Of Glamorgan Crematorium on Thursday morning.

Many family, friends and former colleagues turned out to mourn the passing of the Group 1-winning jockey, who died last month at his home in nearby Barry Island at the age of 52.

Davies, who had been suffering with throat cancer, was best known for his association with the Sir Henry Cecil stable in the early 1990s, which helped put him on the road to being crowned champion apprentice in 1994.

He later achieved success at the highest level when winning Italy's Gran Criterium on Noble Pearl in 1998. Davies rode 124 winners domestically and many more abroad in a career that took him all around the world.

His 18-year-old son Harry did not have much of a relationship with his father, who split from his mother Angie when he was just six months old, but nevertheless made a brave speech. He said: "From my heart it's quite overwhelming to see so many members of my dad's family here that I previously didn't know.

"I've heard a lot of stories about my father, who I didn't know very well, but he sounded like a fun person to be around. I admire his career as a jockey and I'd hope that I can continue to do him proud. It's very, very sad but thank you all for coming here today."

Among those that made the journey from Newmarket to the funeral were Stephen's ex colleagues Noel O'Connor, Philip White as well as former jockeys Russell Price and Sean McKenna. Also present was Paul Morgan, who used to work with Stephen at Warren Place.

Afterwards there was a reception at The Spinney at nearby Sully. All donations to the Velindre Cancer Centre, Cardiff.