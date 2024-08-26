Racing Post logo
Harry Cobden: 'There's a list as long as my arm for the amount of untapped potential in the yard'

Harry Cobden with the champion jump jockeys' trophy
Harry Cobden is hoping his leg brace will be taken off next weekCredit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Cobden is excited about the "untapped potential" in the Paul Nicholls yard this season as he prepares to return to the saddle.

The champion jockey has been sidelined with a knee injury for five weeks after a fall at Stratford on July 21, but his recovery should soon take a big step forward.

"I’ve got to go see a specialist, when I’ll hopefully get the brace off," Cobden said. "I wasn’t sure how long it would take initially as I’ve never had an injury like this before.

