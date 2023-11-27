Graham Lee fund one of the beneficiaries as charity auction raises over £1,200

A signed portrait of Frankie Dettori was the top lot at a charity auction in Newmark which raised more than £1,200 for Graham Lee and Racing Welfare.

The Dettori painting, depicting the legendary rider in the Juddmonte silks, made £850 at a gathering for the opening night of the works of former stable lad David 'Mouse' Cooper at the offices of Edmondson Hall Solicitors in the town.

The painting will not be moving far however, as it was bought by the company’s own chief operating officer Debbie Hargreaves, who wants as many people to see it as possible.

She said: "It was a bit more than I expected to pay but I really like Frankie and all he has done for Newmarket. He’s been such an ambassador for the town over the years and this will help us remember him now he isn’t going to be around anymore. I was also keen to support the Injured Jockeys Fund at this time."

Matthew Hall and Mark Edmondson auction off the Fallon silks

A JustGiving page set up by Lee's daughter Amy for the Injured Jockeys Fund has passed the £160,000 mark.

Lee, 47, has been moved closer to home having been transferred to hospital in Middlesbrough where he is expected to remain for the "foreseeable future" after sustaining serious injuries to his spine in a fall at Newcastle this month.

Other prizes in the auction, which was conducted by Tattersalls auctioneer Matthew Hall, were silks from Kieren and Cieren Fallon, which made £120, and a spa day at the Bedford Lodge Hotel which made £250.

New collection by David 'Mouse' Cooper 'Upsides'

Those present from the racing world to view over 40 artworks at the launch of 'Upsides' included former trainers Luca Cumani and David Elsworth, as well as current licence holders Tom Clover and Rae Guest, and Godolphin managing director Hugh Anderson.

The latter was among the early purchasers at the viewing, of which four of the top lots had already been sold to US buyer James B Keogh, including a painting of Paddington for £1,000.

To donate to the JustGiving page for Graham Lee and the IJF, click here

Read these next:

Graham Lee moved to hospital closer to home but will remain in spinal unit 'for the foreseeable future'

Cieren Fallon facing lengthy spell out injured after stalls incident

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months