Gosden yard to open to the public for the first time as part of new-look Newmarket Open Weekend

Champion training duo John and Thady Gosden are to open the doors of Clarehaven stables to the public for the first time as part of a revised format for this year’s Henry Cecil Open Weekend in support of the Newmarket Housing Trust.

The two day-event on the weekend of September 21/22 has undergone a shake-up this year after some trainers were initially reluctant to open their doors in 2023.

The new format means Newmarket's yards have been split into two groups with 24 opening this year, including the Gosdens and Sir Mark Prescott, and the other group opening in 2025 featuring another first-timer in William Haggas.

William Haggas: will open his Somerville Lodge yard in 2025 Credit: Edward Whitaker

As well as supporting Racing Welfare, the open weekend this year also backs the new project, Newmarket Housing Trust.

Run by the Newmarket Trainers Group, the trust will create a portfolio of much-needed accommodation for racing staff. Initially, it will see the creation of a halls of residence at the British Racing School consisting of 20-25 beds for racing staff aged 16-18.

Over time, a collection of flats and houses will be acquired to meet the housing needs of teenagers, 18 for those in their 20s, couples and older people without children, and families who work in the racing industry in Newmarket.

As well as the stables on the Sunday, several sites across Newmarket will also be open on both days for the public to explore, including the National Stud, Injured Jockeys Fund Peter O’Sullevan House, British Racing School, Jockey Club Rooms, National Horseracing Museum, Tattersalls Bloodstock Auctioneers and Rossdales Equine Hospital.

Lady Bowthorpe was star of the show at William Jarvis's Newmarket stable in 2022

Since raising £53,000 for charity last year, the open weekend has secured three-year sponsorship agreements with both Juddmonte and the Niarchos family.

Both sponsorships are poignant as Cecil, after whom the open weekend is named, trained Juddmonte’s champion sire Frankel to ten Group 1 victories, and the Niarchos family were long-term allies of Cecil, enjoying Classic success in the 2007 Oaks with Light Shift.

Charlie Fellowes, chairman of the open weekend, said: “I am incredibly proud to see first-hand the contribution the event has made to Newmarket.

“There is a new format this year, which we hope will be more manageable for people to get around, and it’s great that some new yards have come on board. Most of those that aren’t opening this year have agreed to open up for 2025, so there is plenty to look forward to.

“As an industry we must showcase all the elements of our sport and the event is a unique opportunity to welcome new visitors and give them exclusive behind-the-scenes access.

“As a trainer, we are on the Newmarket heath every day and it is fantastic that the money raised by the event has been able to fund the mobile treatment room, which is welcomed by all."

He added: “All trainers in Newmarket are acutely aware of the need for accommodation for racing staff, who work tirelessly behind the scenes. I am delighted that the open weekend can directly support the core staff, who are the backbone of our industry, through contributing to improving the housing provision across the town through the Newmarket Housing Trust.

“My thanks must go to all the sponsors, partners, trainers and equine sites who support the event, and a special thanks to both Juddmonte and the Niarchos family for their continued support, all without whom the event would not be possible.”

Read more...

BHA to launch investigation following deaths of four horses at Newton Abbot on Tuesday

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.