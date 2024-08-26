Giant's Causeway, Galileo, City Of Troy - Southwell is the playground of the stars

Southwell is thrilled at the prospect of potentially welcoming another Aidan O'Brien superstar, nearly a quarter of a century after playing host to two of the greatest Ballydoyle legends.

Since he landed the Juddmonte International at York last week, it has been indicated that City Of Troy is likely to head to the course this autumn for a workout ahead of the Breeders' Cup Classic.

He would be following the same path as multiple Group 1 winner Giant's Causeway, who worked there in October 2000, and Derby winner and future champion sire Galileo, who did the same 12 months later.