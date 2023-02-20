George Baker: Stable staff really helped me as a jockey - now it's an honour to be part of their day

I'm new to the judging panel for this year's Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards and I've got to say it's been an honour and privilege to be part of it.

It was a bit of a shock to be asked in the first place but I didn't need much persuading as I've been aware of how big a deal they are for a long time.

As a jockey, I knew all about the awards but it was only after I'd retired and went for the first time that I really understood their impact.

I'll always remember that ceremony in London in 2019. It was the year Stewart Gosnell, from Richard Hughes's stable, won the Rider/Groom award. When his lad got called the winner, Hughesie was very emotional. I've known him a long time and he's someone who has always put up a relatively hard exterior, and to see him like that really hammered home the magnitude of the occasion.

These awards, which are sponsored by Godolphin, are very important for the whole industry and it's great they're being supported. I've been really impressed with how the whole process is conducted. Different pairs of judges look at the six categories at different phases and it means there are fresh eyes at each stage, which is a fair way of doing it.

I found whittling down the nominees really difficult, particularly getting down to the final three. That was one of the hardest things I've had to do. When I was conducting the phone interviews, it was humbling to see how emotional people were about being nominated. No-one thought they were doing anything out of the ordinary, but it was clear they go above and beyond every day.

You quickly become aware it's a way of life for a lot of people and something they give everything to and really care about. It took a lot of time, thought and discussion to make the decisions, but they really warranted it.

It's been great to be joined on the panel by last year's Employee of the Year Award winner Paddy Trainor. I came across Paddy when I was riding and he was travelling for Mark Johnston, and I thought he was a dedicated and likeable guy. I sat in the same corner as Joe Fanning when he was riding down south and just hearing Joe, who I've got a lot of respect for, talking about Paddy, you realised he was a fantastic role model.

I had first-hand experience of the hard work that goes on behind the scenes at the yards I rode for throughout my career, including Chris Wall, Gary Moore and Roger Charlton. Many staff were there for a long time and you became aware of how important they were and how much the trainer trusted them, be it riding work or doing the travelling and the trips abroad.

I always tried to be very respectful as I appreciated how much hard work they put in. They were helpful to me because they could give you insight into the horse, which was massive. When you were on course, they might say things like the horse is better saddled up in the stable yard rather than the saddling boxes, or they're better off going to the start a little bit later. You're trying to get the horse to operate to the best of their ability on the day and stable staff understood that and helped make it happen.

There's a real unity out there among racing's workforce and it's so important we're getting the opportunity to come together again in-person for the ceremony after the last two years had to be done virtually.

I know a lot of people are coming to York racecourse from all over Britain to support the nominees. It's going to be a big part of the feelgood factor of the occasion and I'm really looking forward to it.

