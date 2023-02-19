Rita Gillies one of those honoured at Monday's Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards

Racing gets the chance to honour the hard-working and inspirational stud and stable staff that form its backbone at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards ceremony, which is sponsored by Godolphin and takes place at York racecourse on Monday evening.

The remarkable and uplifting stories of the 18 finalists will be told, including Rita Gillies's remarkable journey in the face of adversity, which has earned her a place on the shortlist for the rider/groom award, one of six categories.

Gillies, 36, has worked full-time for Lucinda Russell for more than a decade and has battled to overcome a life-threatening condition.

She was struck down at the age of 17 with the uncommon and serious autoimmune condition encephalitis, which causes swelling of the brain. That was one of three major spells she has experienced of the illness, which has severely impacted her lifestyle and ability to work with horses.

Gillies said: "I didn't know what I was going to do after I first got encephalitis, but I got into racing through Oatridge College and a work placement with Kim Bailey, who sent me to the British Racing School.

"Eventually I was able to come back home and work in Scotland, but I became ill for a second time and it was much worse. I couldn't walk and talk at all when it was really bad and they had to induce me into a coma. I was even on life support.

"When I was more able-bodied I started working in racing again, but I got ill for a third time and had bilateral frontal strokes – it was the worse it's ever been. I've been slowly recovering and horses have always remained a big part of my life, even though I can't ride or drive anymore."

Gillies began her path to recovery by working at Russell's stables in Kinross, which is where her brother Campbell was employed as a jockey.

Rita Gillies at work at Lucinda Russell's yard Credit: Dan Abraham

Tragedy struck when Campbell died while on holiday in Greece in 2012. It came just three months after he had ridden his first Cheltenham Festival winner on Brindisi Breeze in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, and more than a decade later his memory continues to be honoured at Russell's Arlary House Stables.

Gillies said: "Campbell still has a big presence in the yard. His hat and back protector still have their peg in the log cabin and his ashes are scattered on the gallops.

"It's so nice. I've been here a long time and I see all the young lads coming up and riding out their claims, and it just reminds me of Campbell."

Gillies began working full-time at Russell's stable in 2012 as a yard girl, a position she still holds. While cold weather and early mornings are a staple diet for those working in racing, she is still passionate about a sport her family have become entwined in.

"I love going in first thing in the morning when it's pitch black and the horses are so happy to see me – that's the best part of what I do," she said. "My family own a horse with Lucinda called Prince Dundee and I always look after him when he's in the yard. He gets apple cores every morning.

"Every time Dundee wins it's very special and he won recently at Ayr, which was brilliant. I can't lead up anymore as I have balance issues, but I do try to go to the track every time to see him.

"It's great having the big horses like Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler, but the ones who run round Hexham and Ayr are just as important to me, and the people I work with are great and so supportive. It's like a big family and Lucinda and Scu [Peter Scudamore, Russell's partner and assistant trainer] have been a massive part of that."

Gillies is joined by Amy Vickers from Harry and Roger Charlton's team and Emma Tully from Susan Corbett-Girsonfield Stud and Racing operation in the rider/groom category, with the winner also in contention for the title of overall employee of the year.

"I'm so thrilled to be nominated," added Gillies. "When Lucinda phoned to tell me I was in the final I couldn't believe it. Before I got ill I had aspirations of being a travelling head lass or assistant trainer, and even though I know I can’t do that now, I'm happy with what I do.

"I know what I want, I love my job and everyone I work with is great. You can't ask for more than that."

