Five novice hurdlers and chasers who could shake up the ante-post Cheltenham Festival markets this weekend

Some leading fancies in the ante-post market for the Cheltenham Festival in March are set to line up in Britain and Ireland this weekend. Here, we pick out five novice hurdlers and chasers to follow with the spring festivals in mind...

Irish National Hunt Chase CLG Beginners Chase (12.55 Fairyhouse, Friday)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Ante-post Cheltenham Festival price: Arkle - 8-1, Turners - 25-1, Brown Advisory - 40-1

Gave 2lb to the 142-rated Cash Back when winning with ease on his first run for Willie Mullins at Cork in April. Chasing is what he was bought for and he will look to follow in stablemate Facile Vega's footsteps in making a winning debut in a beginners' chase. He could develop into a big player for the Arkle, but has French form over 2m2f so Mullins has the option of stepping up in trip, too.

Willie Mullins, trainer (in his Racing Post Stable Tour): "He does fantastic work at home. I know he won his race at Cork for us but, based on his homework, I thought he would win a lot easier than he did. He has huge ability and he’ll go novice chasing this season. He can always go back hurdling if it doesn’t work out, but chasing is the plan. I think he’ll improve a lot from what you saw from him at Cork."

Give The Gift Of Ascot Membership "Introductory" Hurdle (1.25 Ascot, Friday)

Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Ante-post Cheltenham Festival price: Albert Bartlett - 20-1, Ballymore - 33-1

Showed signs of greenness in his two bumpers, but put up an excellent performance to stretch clear of some good prospects at Sandown in February, and the second has won since to give the form some strength. Was very keen throughout on his hurdling debut at Aintree but showed a tremendous attitude to battle all the way to the line and beat Jagwar by a head. He was never stronger than at the finish, so the drop in trip here would be a slight worry, but a show of his speed could see him enter the Ballymore picture. On his previous display, though, the Albert Bartlett looks a likelier option.

Paul Nicholls, trainer (in his Racing Post Stable Tour): "He surprised me in each of his bumpers last season and surprised me again on his hurdling debut at Aintree eight days ago; he ran so free I thought he was sure to get beat. That he still went and won shows he must be some talent. He’s basically still a big baby – he must be all of 18 hands – and this season is all about educating him with his future in mind, because he’s going to be a lovely, lovely chaser down the line. So, although he’s now unbeaten in three, we won’t be pushing too many buttons and I must stress we need to look after him. He’s likely to have an entry for the Challow and before then the race I’d be particularly keen on is the Grade 2 Winter Novices’ Hurdle at Sandown in early December. Wherever he goes I can assure you we will not overface him this season. He’s a gorgeous prospect for the future."

Conway Piling Beginners Chase (12.48 Punchestown, Saturday)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Ante-post Cheltenham Festival price: Brown Advisory - 6-1, Turners - 10-1

Hasn't finished out of the first two in six starts since joining Willie Mullins, including seconds at the last two Cheltenham Festivals (Boodles and Ballymore). Looked to relish the step up to three miles when hammering Albert Bartlett runner-up Affordale Fury in the Grade 1 Irish Mirror Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival in April and looks the type who will take to chasing. He currently heads the ante-post market for the Brown Advisory and will no doubt shorten if impressive on Saturday.

Willie Mullins, trainer (in his Racing Post Stable Tour): "I'd like to think he'll be one of our best novice chasers this season and turn into a Brown Advisory type. If it doesn’t go right for him, he can always go back over hurdles and we can aim for the Stayers' Hurdle, but we'll set out to make him a staying novice chaser."

Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase (1.23 Punchestown, Saturday)

Trainer: Gavin Cromwell

Ante-post Cheltenham Festival price: Brown Advisory - 12-1

A three-time Grade 1-winning hurdler, including back-to-back Stayers' Hurdles at the festival in 2021 and 2021, he made the perfect transition to chasing at Cheltenham last month, beating Broadway Boy cosily by two and a half lengths. That form was boosted when the runner-up bolted up in Listed company last weekend. There should be plenty more to come from him over fences and the Brown Advisory would look the obvious target.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer: "Flooring Porter is in great shape and we’re looking forward to getting him out this weekend at Punchestown. It’s his first time going right-handed since he ran at Punchestown after he won his first Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham. The chase track at Punchestown is a big track and he’s more mature now, so hopefully is an easier ride. He’s a year older now and even towards the end of last season, you could see that he had matured plenty. The timing of the race suits and if we are ever going to try right-handed again, I think we should try it now. We can still go to Leopardstown at Christmas and it just looks an obvious race for him."

I.N.H. Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle (12.10 Punchestown, Sunday)

Trainer: Willie Mullins

Ante-post Cheltenham Festival price: Ballymore - 14-1, Albert Bartlett - 16-1,

Winner of an Irish point in October last year, he was bought for £220,000 by Cheveley Park but wasn't seen until March, when he won a Gowran Park bumper at a canter. Willie Mullins threw him in at the deep end against Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share at Punchestown and he looked like upsetting the favourite until the final half-furlong, with the pair pulling well clear of the third. Both performances suggested he was classy and starting out over 2m6f hints that the Ballymore and Albert Bartlett are likely spring destinations.

Willie Mullins, trainer (in his Racing Post Stable Tour): "He’s a big chasing type down the line. He’s one to go novice hurdling with this season and would look more of a stayer than anything, so the Ballymore or the Albert Bartlett would be his sort of thing. He’s more of a three-mile chaser in the long term."

