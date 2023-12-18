Fergal O'Brien readying exciting Crambo for Grade 1 honours in Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday

Fergal O'Brien believes the big handicap hurdle on Betfair Chase day was "the one that got away" as he plans to launch his promising stayer Crambo into open Grade 1 company for the first time in the Howden Long Distance Hurdle (2.25) .

Crambo was sent off at 5-1 at Haydock after a bullish update from his joint-owner Chris Giles, who had already backed him at 33-1 for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, but the six-year-old could finish only third to Slate Lane after meeting trouble in running.

The Grade 3 EBF Final winner was pulled up in last year's Challow Hurdle and finished seventh in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree but is the outright favourite with a number of firms for Ascot's feature event on Saturday, when he will face horses up to five years his senior, including Champ and Paisley Park.