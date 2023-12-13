Entain share price rallies as departure of its CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen is welcomed
Investors welcomed the departure of Jette Nygaard-Andersen as Entain’s chief executive on Wednesday with shares in the betting giant closing up over four per cent.
Shares in the parent company of Coral and Ladbrokes have been among the poorest performers on the London Stock Exchange this year, tumbling from a high of 1,585.5p to 792.8p on Tuesday. However, Nygaard-Andersen’s exit after mounting pressure has been viewed as a positive step for the organisation’s future, with shares closing at 852.4p on Wednesday.
Analysts pointed to a number of issues that had been plaguing the company, including poor performing acquisitions, slow online betting growth and the ongoing issues with a HMRC investigation into bribery claims involving a Turkish-based business it had previously overseen.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 13 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 17:45, 13 December 2023
- 'The sport needs a cultural change' - British racing's outdated working environment must be challenged says stable staff boss
- Still plenty of questions to answer for Entain following chief executive's departure
- Julie Harrington says 'we're sorry' as BHA vows to tackle bullying and sexual misconduct in racing
- 'I'm very excited about her' - Fergal O'Brien festival hope takes next step at Cheltenham
- Newbury appoints leading events manager Shaun Hinds as chief executive and successor to Julian Thick
- 'The sport needs a cultural change' - British racing's outdated working environment must be challenged says stable staff boss
- Still plenty of questions to answer for Entain following chief executive's departure
- Julie Harrington says 'we're sorry' as BHA vows to tackle bullying and sexual misconduct in racing
- 'I'm very excited about her' - Fergal O'Brien festival hope takes next step at Cheltenham
- Newbury appoints leading events manager Shaun Hinds as chief executive and successor to Julian Thick