'Don't be surprised if he ends up in the Arc' - expert analysis of the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown

The Coral-Eclipse was a real clash of the generations with the three-year-old Paddington digging deep to see off four-year-old Emily Upjohn in a classic battle. Here, our expert analyst Mark Brown gives his views on this year's field . . .

1 Paddington

Paddington continues to do a fine impression of the stable's former champion Giant's Causeway, the son of Siyouni following wins in the Irish 2,000 Guineas (a race the 'Iron Horse' was beaten in) and St James's Palace with a first Group 1 over 1m2f, striking an early blow for the three-year-olds in the battle of the generations and providing his trainer with a record seventh success in the race. Last off the bridle, he was probably in front soon enough and briefly looked vulnerable to a proven top-class performer over 1m4f, especially with his slightly awkward head carriage, but he was holding her comfortably on the run to the line, with his rider feeling he was just waiting for a challenge in front. Moore also felt the horse wasn't at his best, a scary thought for future rivals, with next month's Sussex Stakes back at a mile (evens from 2-1 with Paddy Power) and Juddmonte International (7-2 from 5-1 same firm; both races also won by Giant's Causeway) under consideration. And seeing as he's bred for at least 1m4f on the dam's side, don't be surprised if he ends up in the Arc.

2 Emily Upjohn

Emily Upjohn caught Westover, winner of the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud less than 20 minutes after this, on the hop when winning the Coronation Cup and this represented a stiffer task down in trip and conceding 7lb to the favourite. Minus the hood this time (although she did wear it to the start), she wasn't the best away but she was always going to be tracking the winner and had every chance to get past. This was a fine effort considering she's better at 1m4f and the King George, at the end of the month, is presumably still an option, although all roads lead to the Arc seemingly.

3 West Wind Blows

West Wind Blows runner-up in the Hardwicke, set a sound enough gallop but just couldn't race on with two superior rivals. His best chance of winning at the top level will come abroad, with October's Canadian International, a race won by the same owner's Desert Encounter in 2018 and 2019, looking a suitable target.

4 Dubai Honour

Dubai Honour never got out of last place. He's a dual Group 1 winner in Australia, but for some time now in Britain he's been performing below the level that saw him finish runner-up in the 2021 Champion Stakes.

What they said

Ryan Moore, rider of Paddington, talking to ITV

"I don't think we saw the best of Paddington. He brought me there very comfortably and I felt I was very vulnerable in the middle of the track. He was exposed and a very good filly came running at him. She's seriously top-class. He's got an awful lot of pace and a lot of gears - he's all class really. He's done nothing wrong and Aidan can keep bringing him back and backing him up. He's a tough horse with plenty of ability. We had very little doubts about the trip. He could get further because he's a very good horse and class is the thing that exposes everything else. This is a top-class colt and we'll enjoy him."

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Paddington

"He's getting quicker. Ryan said he's hitting the gates quickly, travelling very easy through the race and he's getting there and waiting. He was heavier here than he was at Ascot which is unusual, so he is obviously turning into a very quick horse. He's a dream. The lads will make a decision where we go next, but I'd imagine they would look at the Sussex Stakes, but we'll see how he comes out of this. That isn't set in stone, but I could see that as something they would look at."

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Emily Upjohn

"We were always going to slot where we did from the start. Emily Upjohn was a little slow out of the gates, and that wasn't helpful, but we've had the whole length of the straight to get to Paddington. It's a superb race, with top, top horses and let's face it, she's giving 7lb to the winner and her best trip is a mile and a half. She's run a blinder. The main aim will be the Arc at the end of the year."

