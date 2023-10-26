Doncaster calls 7.30am inspection for Group 1 Futurity Trophy card but clerk optimistic 'if the forecast is accurate'

Doncaster has called a 7.30am inspection ahead of Saturday’s meeting, which features the Kameko Futurity Trophy (2.10) , but officials are upbeat it will go ahead.

Friday’s meeting on Town Moor was cancelled following 85 millimetres of rain in the previous week which left the turf saturated. However, only a further 1.4mm fell on Friday, and most of the weather forecasts for the South Yorkshire area predict no more rain ahead of the meeting.

Clerk of the course Paul Barker, who supervised a mid-afternoon inspection on Friday, said: “Conditions have improved today. We have moved some rail to help remove some of the challenging areas.

“Hopefully the 7.30am inspection is only precautionary. If the weather forecast is accurate we should be fine in the morning.”

Newbury’s Saturday card was called off on Friday morning well ahead of the planned 2pm inspection due to a waterlogged track.

There are no problems for day two of Cheltenham’s October meeting, which began on ground officially described as good, good to soft in places.

The forecast is generally dry for day two of Cheltenham's October meeting Credit: Edward Whitaker

A generally dry day is forecast, and clerk of the course Jon Pullin said: "We had unexpected showers during racing today which brought in about 2.2mm. The jockeys reported it as good ground throughout the day and I'll imagine we'll stay the same on Saturday. We're due showers tomorrow but later on in the afternoon."

Kelso’s card, headlined by the seasonal reappearance of Grand National hero Corach Rambler, is likely to take place on very testing ground, with up to 8mm of rain forecast overnight.

The Borders track has already soaked up 21mm since Wednesday morning and the ground was eased to soft on Friday afternoon.

The going for Monday’s meeting at Redcar is described as heavy, with the potential for up to 7mm of rain overnight into Sunday.

Leicester, which was also due to race on Monday, called its meeting off on Thursday due to the track being waterlogged.

The ground is also heavy for Catterick’s Tuesday Flat fixture, while Bangor's Tuesday card has also been cancelled due to waterlogging.

The Horris Hill Stakes and St Simon Stakes have been rescheduled following the cancellation of Newbury's Saturday fixture.

The St Simon Stakes will be run at Newmarket next Friday, while the Horris Hill will take place at the track the following day.

Original entries for the Group 3s have been cancelled and entries for the replacement races will close at noon on Tuesday.

An additional all-weather fixture will take place at Lingfield on Wednesday and entries will be taken on Saturday before declarations on Monday.

