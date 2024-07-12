Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:25 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:25 Dundalk (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Britain
premium

Dido Harding pledges the Jockey Club will 'properly listen' to its customers as she takes over as senior steward

Baroness Harding, pictured at Sandown on Saturday, will become Jockey Club senior steward in July
Dido Harding has said the Jockey Club will refocus on listening to its customers as she took over as senior stewardCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Dido Harding has pledged the Jockey Club will heighten its focus on listening to its customers and participants as she took over as senior steward of British racing's largest commercial body on Friday.

Baroness Harding, a Conservative peer who has been a controversial figure due to her role running the UK government's Covid-19 test-and-trace programme in England, also said she did not believe her roles in public service would be an issue following the change in government this month.

Her involvement in British racing has included more than 25 wins as an amateur jockey and owning Cool Dawn, the winner of the 1998 Cheltenham Gold Cup. She joined the Jockey Club's board of stewards in 2018 and is the first woman to become senior steward since the body was founded in 1750.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Industry editor

Published on inBritain

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBritain
more inBritain