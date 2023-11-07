Derek Fox retains belief Grand National winner Corach Rambler deserves his Grade 1 chance at Haydock

Derek Fox is optimistic Corach Rambler will bounce back from last month's defeat when he takes on Grade 1 company for the first time in what could be one of just three more starts for the Grand National hero this season.

The nine-year-old was a devastating winner at Aintree in April for Lucinda Russell and partner Peter Scudamore but failed to fire on his first start this season when last of five finishers at Kelso.

However, Fox is confident quicker ground and the benefit of a run will see an improvement in Corach Rambler when he takes on top-level company for the first time in the Betfair Chase on November 25.

"They got a lot of rain at Kelso and the ground was on the heavy side, which doesn't suit him," Fox said. "The combination of real heavy ground and the first run of the season, it just had a bit of a bearing on his fitness.

"Some horses after they go round Aintree don't jump fences as well because it scares them a little, but he jumped with confidence and seemed to enjoy his racing. As the ground dries out, it will suit, and as the season progresses I'm really looking forward to him."

Corach Rambler could face formidable opposition at Haydock including Shishkin, Bravemansgame and last year's winner Protektorat, but Fox feels the dogged chaser has earned his place in the £200,000 contest.

Corach Rambler and Derek Fox (centre) Credit: John Grassick

He said: "Corach's not like any other horse I've ever ridden. He's very intelligent and in big fields he's good at getting in and out the way, but it also means he's clever enough not to do too much in front. He only ever does enough, so for that reason alone he really deserves to go against open company and take his chance. He's a beautiful horse to work with and it's a privilege to have him."

The Betfair Chase is likely to be Corach Rambler's final start before the Cheltenham Festival according to Scudamore, with the Gold Cup favoured over a bid for a third Ultima title due to his handicap mark of 159.

Scudamore also provided an update on Ahoy Senor , who was no worse for wear after being pulled up in the Charlie Hall and will now head to the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury for his first ever start in handicap company.

"He had a couple of hold-ups going into Wetherby and I thought he ran all right," Scudamore said. "He was well until that mistake five out, and I'm pretty sure you'll see a competitive performance at Newbury.

"There was nothing wrong with him after he pulled up, he just got tired. I'm very proud he's one of the best horses in the country, but whether he's good enough to take on horses like Galopin Des Champs or Gentlemansgame, we'll see."

Apple Away: Grade 1 scorer will start over fences at Hexham Credit: John Grossick

While Ahoy Senor and Corach Rambler serve as flagbearers for Arlary House, the yard also boasts an impressive roster of novice talent including Grade 1 scorer Apple Away , who claimed victory in the Sefton Novices' Hurdle at Aintree in April.

Her 16-1 victory was boosted by the recent success of third-place Iroko, who scored on his chase debut at Warwick, and the six-year-old mare will now make a belated start over fences at Hexham this month.

"She was meant to run at Wetherby on Friday but it was called off, so now she'll head to Hexham, all being well," Scudamore said. "She's not the biggest but she's jumped to mine and Derek's satisfaction at home. She was almost a little scared over hurdles but she's very exact over her fences.

"While she followed in Ahoy Senor's footsteps in winning the Sefton, she's not in his class or speed. However, there's no one tougher and we could see her as a good long-distance chaser."

Read more:

Impressive Iroko 10-1 for Brown Advisory after stylish win - but trainer has warning for punters

Betfair Chase still possible for Bravemansgame after coming out of Wetherby 'so well'

'I have to apologise to everyone' - Lucinda Russell takes the blame as Corach Rambler finishes last on reappearance

Follow your favourites with our amazing Horse Tracker feature. Add up to 1,000 horses to your stable, filter them and keep up to date with automatic email alerts. Join Members' Club Ultimate now and never miss a winner again!