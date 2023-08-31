Dashel Drasher set for chasing return this season as Jeremy Scott plans to 'cherry-pick' races through season

Stayers' Hurdle runner-up Dashel Drasher could be seen more frequently over fences as trainer Jeremy Scott prepares to mix and match chasing and hurdling with his stable star.

The ten-year-old came within three-quarters of a length of glory at the Cheltenham Festival in March, where he was demoted to third for interference and reinstated on appeal, with his sole top-level success coming in the 2021 Ascot Chase.

Owners Richard and Veronica Lock and Bridget and Patrick Tully are keen to aim him towards that Ascot target in February again, with the 11-time winner set to start his season in the same 2m4f conditions hurdle he won last season at Aintree on November 11.