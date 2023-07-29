Courage Mon Ami booked for Goodwood Cup after sparkling workout

Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami is set to tackle Tuesday’s Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup rather than Wathnan Racing’s other entry Gregory and was put through his paces by Benoit de la Sayette on the Limekilns round gallop on Friday morning.

The son of Frankel was only just hitting top gear at the close of a nine-furlong exercise and gets the nod for the Downs by trainers John and Thady Gosden on account of the likely soft ground, which would not play to Gregory’s strengths being a son of Golden Horn with a low action.

Couarge Mon Ami and Benoit de la Sayette head to the Limekilns

Final Goodwood preparations