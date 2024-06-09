Constitution Hill 'looking absolutely fantastic' as Nicky Henderson issues positive update on stable star's recovery

Constitution Hill "looks absolutely fantastic" according to trainer Nicky Henderson after his recovery from suspected colic, with all roads leading to a return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle in November.

The Seven Barrows stable star began last season with an easy success in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton in December, but a troubled campaign followed as he was unable to defend his Champion Hurdle crown when ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival due to a respiratory infection that came to light after a bad scope.

He was under consideration for the Punchestown Champion Hurdle but then needed care in veterinary hospital to monitor suspected colic, returning home on April 1 after what Henderson described as a "traumatic few days".