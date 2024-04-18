Confirmed runners and riders for the Greenham Stakes at Newbury

Zoum Zoum will bid to extend his unbeaten record to four on Saturday after featuring among 11 declarations for Newbury's Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (2.40) .

The Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old won three times over seven furlongs last season under Rob Hornby and was last seen winning the Listed Prix Herod at Saint-Cloud in November.

His potential rivals include Army Ethos, who finished a neck behind River Tiber in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, and the Wathnan Racing-owned Ballymount Boy and Mister Sketch.

Room Service, winner of the Weatherbys Scientific £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes at Doncaster on his final start last season, and the Karl Burke-trained Alaskan Gold also remain in contention.

Craven runners Native Approach and Haatem, the Aidan O'Brien-trained Henry Adams and God's Window, third behind Ancient Wisdom in the Futurity Trophy, were among those not declared.

Last year's line-up included Chaldean, who unseated rider Frankie Dettori at the start before swiftly making amends when winning the Qipco 2,000 Guineas on his next start for Andrew Balding.

Greenham Stakes : confirmed runners and riders

Alaskan Gold Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Army Ethos Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle Ballymount Boy James Doyle

James Doyle El Bodon Tom Marquand

Tom Marquand Esquire Danny Tudhope

Danny Tudhope James's Delight Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Mister Sketch William Buick

William Buick Room Service Tom Eaves

Tom Eaves Son Pat Dobbs

Pat Dobbs Watch My Tracer Callum Shepherd

Callum Shepherd Zoum Zoum Rob Hornby

