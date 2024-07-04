Clive Cox gunning for City Of Troy again with Ghostwriter as Sandown gets set for rain

Ghostwriter has already finished in front of City Of Troy this season and Clive Cox believes his star will be pitch-perfect in his quest to upset the red-hot favourite in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.

The Jeff Smith-owned three-year-old is yet to win this season, but ran with great credit when fourth in both the 2,000 Guineas in May and the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last month.

He finished five places ahead of a below-par City Of Troy in the Newmarket Classic and the pair will do battle again as eight horses were declared for Saturday's showstopper at Sandown.