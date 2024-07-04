- More
Clive Cox gunning for City Of Troy again with Ghostwriter as Sandown gets set for rain
Ghostwriter has already finished in front of City Of Troy this season and Clive Cox believes his star will be pitch-perfect in his quest to upset the red-hot favourite in Saturday's Coral-Eclipse.
The Jeff Smith-owned three-year-old is yet to win this season, but ran with great credit when fourth in both the 2,000 Guineas in May and the Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly last month.
He finished five places ahead of a below-par City Of Troy in the Newmarket Classic and the pair will do battle again as eight horses were declared for Saturday's showstopper at Sandown.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
- 'He goes there as favourite and rightly so' - Sean Kirrane hoping Live In The Dream gets a fast start in Coral Charge
- 'We're really excited about Jasour' - Clive Cox taking aim at third July Cup win as Bucanero Fuerte ruled out
- 'I can't wait until he comes' - Richard Hannon poised to welcome Breeders' Cup winner Unquestionable
- Derby winner City Of Troy to face seven rivals as declarations are made for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown
- Can William Buick extend his winning streak when he heads to Yarmouth for three rides today?
- 'He goes there as favourite and rightly so' - Sean Kirrane hoping Live In The Dream gets a fast start in Coral Charge
- 'We're really excited about Jasour' - Clive Cox taking aim at third July Cup win as Bucanero Fuerte ruled out
- 'I can't wait until he comes' - Richard Hannon poised to welcome Breeders' Cup winner Unquestionable
- Derby winner City Of Troy to face seven rivals as declarations are made for Saturday's Coral-Eclipse at Sandown
- Can William Buick extend his winning streak when he heads to Yarmouth for three rides today?