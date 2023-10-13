Chester forced to call off Saturday card due to waterlogging

Chester's final meeting of the season on Saturday has been cancelled due to areas of the track being waterlogged following a day of heavy rain.

The track failed its inspection at 4pm on Friday, and clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "We have to put the safety of participants first.

"The track is waterlogged in places after a lot of rain today. The forecast is dry this evening but it does not dry out enough at this time of year."

The highlight of the eight-race card was set to be the Xenon Stakes (3.30 ), a £40,000 7f handicap featuring the veteran Safe Voyage and last-time-out winners Aphelios and Revich.

Read this next:

Sprint star Shaquille pleases in York gallop to earn Champions Day retrieval mission

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.