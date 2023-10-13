Chester forced to call off Saturday card due to waterlogging
Chester's final meeting of the season on Saturday has been cancelled due to areas of the track being waterlogged following a day of heavy rain.
The track failed its inspection at 4pm on Friday, and clerk of the course Andrew Tulloch said: "We have to put the safety of participants first.
"The track is waterlogged in places after a lot of rain today. The forecast is dry this evening but it does not dry out enough at this time of year."
The highlight of the eight-race card was set to be the Xenon Stakes (3.30), a £40,000 7f handicap featuring the veteran Safe Voyage and last-time-out winners Aphelios and Revich.
Read this next:
Sprint star Shaquille pleases in York gallop to earn Champions Day retrieval mission
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
- 'I'll be finishing in the Champion Stakes' - Frankie Dettori set for five rides on British Champions Day swansong at Ascot
- Data shortage compelled Jockey Club and Aintree to take 'balanced view' over reducing Grand National field size
- 2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Sprint star Shaquille pleases in York gallop to earn Champions Day retrieval mission
- 'We're flying at the moment' - can red-hot Robbie Llewellyn improve his 60 per cent strike-rate on Chepstow's valuable card?
- 'I'll be finishing in the Champion Stakes' - Frankie Dettori set for five rides on British Champions Day swansong at Ascot
- Data shortage compelled Jockey Club and Aintree to take 'balanced view' over reducing Grand National field size
- 2023 Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- Sprint star Shaquille pleases in York gallop to earn Champions Day retrieval mission
- 'We're flying at the moment' - can red-hot Robbie Llewellyn improve his 60 per cent strike-rate on Chepstow's valuable card?