Carlisle to inspect for Wednesday card after deluge waterlogs track

Carlisle’s meeting on Wednesday is under threat because of a waterlogged track which will be inspected at midday on Tuesday to determine if racing can go ahead.

The course is currently unraceable because of areas of standing water after 24mm of rain fell between 2pm on Sunday and 7am on Monday.

Monday’s forecast carries the chance of more rain and cloudy intervals.

"There's a chance of some unsettled showers during the day today and it's dry thereafter," said clerk of the course Harry Phipps. "We've got areas of standing water this morning following 24 millimetres of rain which is why we've called the inspection. But we're hopeful."

Phipps added: "Carlisle has a clay soil so it is retaining that moisture for the time being on top but we're hoping that, in time, it will drain through the soil profile."

Wednesday’s six-race card is scheduled to start at 2.05pm.

This story is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

