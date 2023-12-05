Racing Post logo
British racing seeks clarification over impact of new immigration rules on key worker recruitment

Work-rider was among the roles that had been recommended for the Shortage Occupation List
Work-rider was among the roles that had been recommended for the Shortage Occupation ListCredit: Edward Whitaker

British racing’s hopes of plugging its significant staffing shortfall could be derailed by new immigration measures announced by the government, with the BHA seeking clarification as to their impact on a number of key skilled worker roles.

On Monday, Home Secretary James Cleverly outlined a five-point plan to reduce net migration to Britain, which he said was “far too high”. Last month, the Office for National Statistics reported that last year’s net migration to the United Kingdom was a record 745,000 people.

Among the measures being brought in next spring is an increase in the minimum salary for overseas workers to enable them to gain a visa. The salary threshold is set to rise to £38,700 from £26,200, with Cleverly stating the changes would result in the “biggest-ever reduction in net migration” with a forecast drop of 300,000 people.

Peter ScargillDeputy industry editor

Published on 5 December 2023inBritain

Last updated 18:00, 5 December 2023

