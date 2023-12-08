British field sizes up in November but 'more work still to be done' says BHA
November field sizes in Britain were higher than in six of the previous ten years, according to the latest statistics published by the BHA.
The average field size last month was 9.23 runners, up from 8.81 the previous year and the highest figure since an average of 9.54 runners was recorded in 2020.
Over jumps, the average was 8.58 horses per race, higher than in five of the previous ten years. That was up from 7.91 in 2022 and the highest figure since an average of 9.09 runners in 2020.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 8 December 2023inBritain
Last updated 17:00, 8 December 2023
- 'I knew we could make it work' - how Henrietta Knight found her new right-hand man
- Sandown to hold Saturday morning inspection with Nicky Henderson 'very concerned' about ground for Constitution Hill
- El Fabiolo to face five rivals in Sunday's Hilly Way Chase - and Edwardstone declared for the Peterborough Chase
- 'He should be considered at a good price' - four outsiders to note at Sandown on Friday
- 'Nothing will stay better than him' - why this horse can win at Sandown or Aintree on Saturday
- 'I knew we could make it work' - how Henrietta Knight found her new right-hand man
- Sandown to hold Saturday morning inspection with Nicky Henderson 'very concerned' about ground for Constitution Hill
- El Fabiolo to face five rivals in Sunday's Hilly Way Chase - and Edwardstone declared for the Peterborough Chase
- 'He should be considered at a good price' - four outsiders to note at Sandown on Friday
- 'Nothing will stay better than him' - why this horse can win at Sandown or Aintree on Saturday