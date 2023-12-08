British field sizes up in November but 'more work still to be done' says BHA

November field sizes in Britain were higher than in six of the previous ten years, according to the latest statistics published by the BHA.

The average field size last month was 9.23 runners, up from 8.81 the previous year and the highest figure since an average of 9.54 runners was recorded in 2020.

Over jumps, the average was 8.58 horses per race, higher than in five of the previous ten years. That was up from 7.91 in 2022 and the highest figure since an average of 9.09 runners in 2020.